St. Anthony Lodge Makes Annual Pledge to Social Services’ Back to School Programme

St Anthony Lodge No. 4686EC in Montserrat under the District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean true to its commitment of charity and support to our community once again handed over a cheque for $2,000.00 to the Director of Social Services.

According to a release from the fraternal organization, the lodge has long adopted the “Back to School Children Assistance Programme” as one of the charitable causes it supports. This activity is enshrined in the lodges yearly programme and internally the members specifically raised funds for this cause on an annual basis.

The Treasurer of the Lodge Albrun Semper, when presenting the cheque, stated that “while the donation this year of $2,000 is not as much as last year we are determined to keep this initiative alive. There are other initiatives that we support as charity is one of the foundations of our organization and we as members do so from our heart and not for publicity. However, for this back-to-school charitable initiative we are determined to do all that we can to promote and encourage support from all interested persons. For this reason, we see the benefits of promoting the idea of supporting those in need especially our children and we are proud to see the idea catching on.”

Receiving the cheque, the Director of Social Service Teresena Fergus stated that she is thankful and added that “the fact that the Lodge continues to annually support children in need going back to school is commendable. We have already carried out the necessary assessments and can quickly determine which children going back to school can benefit most from the contribution.”

The presentation was made by Mr. Semper with members Peter W A White and Edward Andrew both in attendance.