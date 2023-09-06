Montserrat Loses Out on Hosting Nations League Home Game

Limited air access and no ferry service are being blamed for the loss of next week’s home game by the Emerald Boys in this year’s Nations League.
According to a statement from Montserrat Football Association Inc. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the “highly anticipated CONCACAF Nations League home match had to be relocated.”
The match between Montserrat and the Dominican Republic, scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023, has been relocated from the Blakes Estate Stadium to the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic.
The association said in the past, Montserrat has successfully hosted the matches using the ferry service as the major mode of transportation for the teams, officials, and support staff. But due to the absence of a ferry service and the very limited capacity of the airline services, the teams and officials could not travel to and from Montserrat.
Montserrat will play Barbados on Friday at the Wildey Turf stadium before heading to the Dominican Republic.
The MFA said any updates for upcoming Nation League matches will be shared with the public closer to the time of the event.
It also extended its gratitude to everyone, including fans, players and the public, for their continuous support, good wishes and understanding throughout these remarkable challenges.
The Emerald Boys are in Group B of League B, which includes teams Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, and Barbados.