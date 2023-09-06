ECSRC Officially Welcomes New Commissioner

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) officially welcomes its newest appointee, Linda Dolland.

The ECCB Monetary Council, the highest decision-making body of the ECSRC, at its 105th Meeting held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on July 21, 2023, appointed Mrs Dolland to serve as a Commissioner of the ECSRC for a term of three years, with effect from August 1, 2023.

Linda Dolland is a citizen of Grenada, and an Attorney-at-Law practising in every facet of civil law for over 14 years, with a particular focus on corporate and commercial advisory services, transactions, and litigation.

Commissioner Dolland holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of Southampton, England, and a BVC Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Skills from The City University, London, England. Commissioner Dolland is currently completing a Master’s degree in International Financial and Commercial Law from King’s College London.

Mrs. Dolland is called to the Bars of Grenada, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) & Nevis, and England & Wales.

The ECSRC congratulates Mrs Dolland on her appointment. Mrs Dolland joins Lucia Livingston-Andall (Chairman) of Grenada, Dr Vincent Richards (Deputy Chairman) of Antigua and Barbuda, Isaac Anthony of Saint Lucia and John Venner of Grenada, who comprise the five Commissioners of the ECSRC.

The ECSRC commenced operations in 2001 following the establishment of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market (ECSM). The ECSRC is the primary authority for the regulation of participants and activities in the ECSM. The Commission’s overall function is to promote a safe environment for investing on the ECSM.