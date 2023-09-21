Fashion Show Added to Pink Ribbon Charity’s Breast Cancer Awareness Events

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat has released a packed calendar of events for its annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in October. This year’s activities are scheduled from Friday 6th to Saturday 28th October, under the theme ‘Walk for a Cure’.

President of the charity, Sonia Charles said support is already pouring in and more events have been added as the private sector is eager to be a part of the initiative.

The charity annually raises money for its mammogram fund. Through this fund more than 400 women have received life-saving tests in Antigua. Pink Ribbon covers the cost of the mammogram for women in need.

“Time and time again, medical data has shown that women stand a better chance at fighting breast cancer when it is detected early. The longer a woman waits to be tested and eventually given treatment, the harder the road to recovery. Through the efforts of the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat and the generosity of the public, we hope to be able to help even more women get tested this year.

“We have a lot more activities on the schedule this year and I’m thankful to the individuals and organizations who have stepped up and indicated their willingness to help. I’m especially looking forward to the 21-Day Step Challenge as it’s the first event of its kind for us so I’m hoping for the best,” Clinical Specialist Sonographer, Sonia Charles remarked.

The scheduled activities are as follows:

October 6th – 28th – 21 Day Step Challenge which has a 5000 steps daily minimum. There are lots of prizes to be won, with the grand prize being a return ticket from Fly Montserrat. Registration is $20 at Alliouagana Express Printing and Publishing in Davy Hill. The registration deadline is October 5th, 2023

October 15th – Church Service at St. John’s Anglican Church – 9:15AM

October 18th – Breast Health Checks at Dr. Buffonge’s Office in Brades – 9AM – 4PM

October 18th – $20 Massages by Blyss Day Spa at Dr. Buffonge’s Office in Brades – 9AM – 4PM. All funds raised go to the Pink Ribbon Charity

October 20th – Breast Health Checks at St. Peter’s Clinic from 8:30AM

October 21st – Shades of Pink Dinner & Fashion Show at Olveston House – 6PM

October 22nd – Cricket Match at Salem Park – 1PM

October 25th – PRC members on Talking Health radio programme with Penny Maloney on ZJB Radio – 3PM

October 25th – Paint & Pour for Hope by Activo Events at Good Life Night Club – 6PM. Tickets are $100

October 27th is Pink Friday. Everyone is encouraged to wear something pink and decorate all work places in pink

October 27th – Jerk Fest by The Weekend Takeout at Hilltop – 12 noon until…

October 27th – Oasis Spa Pop-Up Shop with discounts and special deals at The Weekend Takeout at Hilltop – 12 noon until…

October 27th – Mommy & Me Games and Movie Night by Montserrat Children’s Society and the Rotaract Club of Montserrat at Little Bay Playing Field. Games from 4:30PM to 7PM and the movie from 7PM to 9PM. There’s a $10 entry fee for adults and children are free.

October 28th – Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk from Lookout Community Centre to The Cotch in Little Bay. Registration is at the community centre from 4:30PM and the walk begins at 5:30PM. Donations accepted.

T-Shirts are available to purchase ahead of the walk. WhatsApp +44 7960 480505, WhatsApp or call (664) 496 7465 or email prcmontserrat@gmail.com.