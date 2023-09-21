Get Up to $5000 Available from GOM’s Small Business Relief Fund

A new round of the Government of Montserrat’s Small Business Relief Fund opens on Monday September 25, 2023.

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance & Economic Management, local businesses can apply for a grant of up to EC$5,000 to purchase appliances, tools, plant machinery, and equipment, building materials, furnishings, and furniture.

The Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) was developed in 2022 by the Government of Montserrat (GoM) with funding from the European Union (EU) to provide some financial relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. EC$100,000 was allocated by the Government of Montserrat for the programme.

In addition to the $5,000 grant, local businesses will be able to import their items duty free under S.R.O 29 of 2023 Customs Duties and Consumption Tax (Enterprise Development Scheme) (Exemption) Order until December 30, 2023.

Key conditions of the programme are that the funding cannot be used to pay utilities and salaries, repair or purchase motor vehicles or purchase items and goods for resale.

However, businesses and individuals who benefitted under the Small Business Relief Fund in 2022 or under the Enterprise Development Scheme are not eligible to apply. The deadline for submission of applications is November 30, 2023.

Applications must be made to the Ministry of Finance & Economic Management (MOFEM) – minfinmail@gov.ms and copied to the Trade Division, Mrs. Ritchlyn Duke – hackettr@gov.ms.

For further information, contact the following numbers and/or email address:

 Ministry of Finance and Economic Management – (664) 491-2777

 Trade Division – (664) 491-2066

 Application forms can be accessed via: www.gov.ms – Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, alternatively, hard copies can be collected from the Ministry of Finance & Economic Management.

Download the application form here…