Montserrat to Host Attorney Generals of the British Overseas Territories September 26-27

Montserrat will this week host a conference of Attorney Generals from across the British Overseas Territories.

A release from the Governor’s Office stated that the conference will take place on September 26 and 27 at the Cultural Centre. It is the first in person conference since the 2019, Cayman Islands meeting, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montserrat’s Attorney General Sheree Jemmotte-Rodney and UK Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson will cohost the event. Over the course of the two-day summit, discussions will focus on a range of topics including safeguarding, maritime matters, and criminal justice. The conference is an important forum for legal representatives from across the OTs to exchange best practice and to discuss challenges and opportunities.

Governor Sarah Tucker said in the release “It is a real pleasure to host the Solicitor General and Attorneys General from across the British Family here in Montserrat, Good Governance requires clear and up to date Legislation, so this opportunity to share best practice and learn from each other brings real value to our chambers and all of those who attend. We welcome the opportunity to share the beauty of Montserrat and I hope that all of our visitors will have a fruitful conference and have some time to get to know our Island.”

UK Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: “I am extremely honoured to co-chair this important event as a mark of the UK’s continued close relationships with the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. From maritime issues and law enforcement to how best to safeguard children, this conference provides an important opportunity for Law Officers to come together and share ideas, exchange best practice and further strengthen working relationships. The UK is steadfast in its commitment to our British family.”

Mrs. Jemmotte-Rodney said in the release “It is an honour to be able to co-host the first Attorneys General in person conference since 2019, with UK Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP. Whilst we have all mastered online meetings, there is nothing more valuable than having the opportunity to discuss some of our shared challenges and key developments in a room together. I am looking forward to seeing fellow Attorney Generals and to engaging in some lively debates.”