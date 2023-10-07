Appointment of Montserrat Arts Council Board Extended

Cabinet approved the extension of the appointment of the current board of management for the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) for one year from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

This was reported in the Cabinet Notes from the September 28, 2023 meeting.

Cabinet also approved the payment of $1,200 to the chairman and $900 to each member per quarter from the funds of the Council.

The board members are:

Mr. Albrun Semper – Chairman

Mr. Norman Cassell – Deputy Chairman

Mrs. Adrienne Laborde – Treasurer

Ms. Adena Johnson – Secretary

Mr. Basil Morgan – Member