Energy Department Hands Over Eco-Friendly Bulb Eater to Environmental Health

(Press Release) A significant step towards sustainable energy practices and environmental responsibility has been achieved as the Montserrat Energy Department handed over the Eco-Friendly Bulb Eater to Mr. Garrett Stanley of the Environmental Health Department. This milestone marks the transition into the next phase of the Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal project, a €174,668.00 endeavor supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) Programme, Expertise France, and the European Union.

For the past eight (8) months, the Montserrat Energy Department has actively promoted the Free Lamp Exchange Programme, a community-wide initiative aimed at alleviating the high energy costs experienced by residents on the island. By advocating the transition to energy-efficient light bulbs, the programme has gained traction, with 268 households out of a targeted 1250 participating to date. A collection of over 1984 old light bulbs has been amassed through the programme thus far.

The second facet of the EU-funded initiative revolves around Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal. The pivotal component, the Bulb Eater, is designed to safely crush collected light bulbs, transforming them into finely crushed glass while separating hazardous materials, such as mercury, into a secure compartment. The Bulb Eater’s impressive capacity allows it to process hundreds of bulbs before requiring components to be changed.

Members of the Environmental Health Department underwent a comprehensive training to master the safe operation and maintenance of the Bulb Eater 3L. Reflecting on the handover, Mr. Stanley shared, “One of the core services that the Environmental Health Department offers to Montserrat is Solid Waste Management and Landfill. Anything that we can do to manage how we manage our waste is always an avenue that the Department is willing to explore. Thanks to the Energy Department for supporting environmental protections and providing this welcomed asset that

supports our work.”

The Bulb Collection bins will be stationed at strategic areas around the island, inviting individuals to responsibly dispose of their old light bulbs.

Speaking about the achievement, Ms. Marissa Allen, Acting Director of Energy, expressed, “The Energy Department is elated to handover the Bulb Eater to Mr. Stanley. Instilling energy-efficient practices and environmental consciousness is a shared responsibility for all of Montserrat’s residents, and having the Environmental Health Department as one of our delivery partners for this project is a step in the right direction.”

The Energy Efficient Lighting and Environmentally Friendly Lighting Disposal project remains ongoing, and we are encouraging island residents to enroll in the programme and acquire vouchers by visiting the Energy Department at the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy in Brades.

To join the programme, individuals can register using the following links:

– English Language Registration Form

– Spanish Language Registration Form

– Haitian Creole Language Registration Form

About RESEMBID

RESEMBID is a 47-project programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.