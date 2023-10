Montserrat to Celebrate Financial Information Month 2023 with Focus on Wealth Creation

Wealth Creation for Financial Resilience is the 2023 for the Financial Information Month (FIM) Festival.

Held each October, the festival is a regional financial, economic, business, and entrepreneurial education campaign executed in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) since 2002. Through the collaborative efforts of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), ECCU member governments, financial and academic institutions, the media, other private and public sector institutions, and community-based groups, local ECCB offices coordinate national events to promote financial literacy.

Montserrat’s edition of the festival began with members of the FIM team attending worship at the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church last Sunday.

On Thursday, Country Manager Miss Angela Estwick shared the plans for the festival, which includes daily quizzes on ZJB Radio Montserrat, T-shirt Days among other activities.

Friday October 6 – T Shirt Day

Monday October 16 –

10:30AM – Interactive Radio Discussion on ZJB on Investment presented by Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE)

2PM – Quiz Day – Primary School Students on ZJB

T Shirt Day

Tuesday October 17 –

10:30AM – Interactive Radio Discussion on ZJB on Regional Debt Coordinating Committee presented by the Chair Lindorna Lambert, Financial Secretary, Montserrat

Moderator Joyann McPherson (Executive Secretary/Registry Clerk, Financial Services Commission) 5:30PM – Investment Forum – Montserrat Cultural Centre

2PM – Quiz Day – Secondary School Students on ZJB

Wednesday October 18 –

10:30AM – Interactive Radio Discussion on ZJB on Your Financial Legacy

6PM – Signature Event: Financial Literacy -1-2-3-Youth: Public Speaking Competition: "Should Financial Literacy be part of the School Curriculum?" at Montserrat Cultural Centre

2PM -Quiz Day 4 – Adults on ZJB

Thursday October 19 –

10:30AM – Interactive Radio Discussion on Investment

Presenters: Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC)

Moderator: Mr Peter Queeley, General Manager, St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union

Friday October 20 –

10:30AM – Interactive Radio Discussion on Investment

10:15AM ECCB presentation to a Charity on ZJB

T-Shirt Day

Saturday October 21 –

5:30AM – High Visibility and Wellness Treasure Walk

Tuesday October 31 –

10:30PM – Closing of FIM 2023 on ZJB

2PM – Quiz Day

Check out the FIM Festival Facebook page for activities throughout October. www.facebook.com/financialinformationmonthECCU