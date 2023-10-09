Dr. Miguelle Christopher is GOM’s New Chief Human Resources Officer

The Government of Montserrat has hired a new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Effective October 1, 2023, Dr. Miguelle Christopher will serve in the post which sits at the heart of the government’s public sector reform programme.

Dr. Christopher holds a first degree from The University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus in Sociology, Psychology, HR Management. She has an MBA in Human Resource Management from The UWI Cave Hill and a Doctor of Education in Training & Development from Northcentral University.

She is an Adjunct Lecturer at The UWI and the Chief Training Officer for the Government of Antigua & Barbuda’s Training Division.

She also previously worked as Director of Public Sector Transformation Unit for the Government of Antigua & Barbuda and Program Manager for their National School Meals Service. She has also worked as a secondary school teacher for the Ministry of Education in Antigua & Barbuda.