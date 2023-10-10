Ozie Blue is First to Release a Calypso for the 2023 Montserrat Carnival Season

Calypsonian Ozie Blue is the first winner for the 2023 Montserrat Carnival Season with the release of his new calypso.

On Tuesday, the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) announced that Oswald “Ozie Blue” Carty has released Drums of Freedom, which was com posed, written, and arranged by Everton “Reality” Weekes, with background vocals done by Dionne Welch.

“As part of an initiative by the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) to increase song interaction ahead of the competition, a prize of $500 EC will be awarded to Carty. Carty also won this prize when competition first started in 2022, with the song “Sixty”.