“Conversations on Migration in the Caribbean” Webinar to Look at Freedom of Movement

An enlightening panel discussion, “Conversations on Migration in the Caribbean – Engaging the Private Sector” is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, in a virtual format.

The event will be moderated by Stephanie Dei, Head of Private Sector Partnerships at the International Organization for Migration (IOM). It will feature three distinguished panelists representing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Unit, a private global enterprise (Europe/Caribbean) Olive Strachan Consultancy, and the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce CARICHAM. Each panelist will contribute their unique perspectives to discussions centered around labour migration, freedom of movement and engaging the private sector in the Caribbean and diaspora in the development of the region.

Migration is a topic of paramount importance in the Caribbean, with various factors such as climate change, political and social instability, and inequalities in labour markets influencing the movement of people and the economic development of the region.

In a recent CSME Data workshop supported by IOM, CSME Director Leo Titus Preville emphasized the critical importance of monitoring and evaluating the performance of policies designed to support the needs of the labour sector in the single market and economy. He remarked, “Having made the decisions to expand the approved list of skill categories, given how crucial access to the right skill set is for production purposes, it is of utmost importance that there is a robust means of capturing, analyzing, and interpreting the performance of the free movement of skills and temporary service providers regimes, in particular within the CSME.”

During the recent Concordia summit held in New York in September, IOM’s Director General Amy Pope referenced the gaps in the labour market in the Caribbean. She stated, “All across the world and, in particular, in the Caribbean, countries are grappling with significant labour shortages, and we recognize that demographic changes have not aligned people with opportunities.” The decision of CARICOM Heads of Government to pursue full Freedom of

Movement provides the perfect opportunity to utilize well- managed migration as a strategic tool to deal with this challenge.

This episode of Conversations on Migration in the Caribbean, a new initiative launched in July 2023 as part of the implementation of IOM’s Strategy on Migration for the Caribbean (https://bit.ly/3Ycqz84), aims to shed light on these critical issues and provide a platform for meaningful conversations, including collaboration with private sector stakeholders who play a pivotal role in shaping migration-related policies and practices. Panelists will also explore strategies for engaging the private sector in addressing migration challenges, promoting inclusive economic growth, and supporting the well-being of migrants.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 11 October 2023

Time: 10 -11 am (GMT-04)

Link to Live Panel Discussion: https://bit.ly/ConversationMiTC2

Moderator: Stephanie Dei – Head of Private Sector Partnerships, IOM

Panelists:

Mr. Leo Titus Preville – Director of the Caribbean Single Market, CSME Unit

Mrs. Olive Strachan – Olive Strachan Consultancy

Mrs. Kim Aikman – CEO Belize Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of CARICHAM

Topics for Discussion:

How can the private sector best benefit from and contribute to well-managed migration in the

context of full freedom of movement in CARICOM?

Labour/skills for development

Demographic, population trends

Climate change – sudden displacement, business continuity, loss and damage

Security concerns – smuggling, human trafficking, territorial concerns

Data – assessment of trends, evidence-based decisions