Montserrat to Be Represented at PSI World Congress in Switzerland

Vice President of the Montserrat Association for Persons with Disabilities (MAPD), Jester Weekes left the island today to attend the 31st Public Service International World Congress in Geneva Switzerland.

At the invitation of Nyota N C Mulcare, President of the Montserrat Civil Service Association (MCSA) Mr. Weekes, was invited to represent people with disabilities.

Weekes, who has been living with a visual impairment, was medically boarded by the Government of Montserrat in November 2019, but has showcased immense strength and determination in the face of these challenges.

He and President Mulcare are attending the congress, with a primary focus on promoting the rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWD). The duo will also engage in discussions, workshops, and presentations centered around the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with disabilities, health, Social Services & Care, digitalization, privatization, and whistleblowers.

“Their participation is not only a testament, but a dedication and reflection of the Union’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and equality within the Montserrat society,” President Mulcare said on the MCSA’s Facebook page.

The congress runs from October 12 to 18, 2023 and will bring together delegates from affiliated organizations, leaders, and advocates from around the world to discuss crucial issues related to public services, policy, and inclusivity that will shape the future of the sector worldwide.

The MCSA head noted that the “diversity of participants will also provide an enriching experience, allowing the exchange of ideas, the sharing of experiences, learn from international best practices and the collaboration with eminent colleagues from varying cultural backgrounds and perspectives.”

Weekes’ participation is made possible by a contribution from the MAPD, the Public Services International (PSI) and the MCSA.