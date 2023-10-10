Pink Ribbon Charity Cricket Match Coming October 22

Cricket for Charity is going Pink!

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat, Inc. is teaming up with Basil Chambers and the Cricket for Charity team to fundraise for the Mammogram Fund.

As part of the Pinktober activities to promote breast cancer awareness.

On Sunday October 22, the first Pink Ribbon Charity Cricket Match will see pink vs blue in an exciting 15 over soft ball game.

There will be two mixed male and female teams captained by Jason Peters and Stevel Rodney, with umpires Jeff Lane and Ben Greenaway.

Entertainment will be by the only rodent licensed to play music, DJ House Rat.

Match time is 2pm.

Come prepared to give generously to the Pink Ribbon Charity.