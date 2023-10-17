GEM Sports Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients

Two young female athletes are the 2023 recipients of the GEM Sports Foundation Scholarship and Mentorship Programme.

A release from the charity noted that this year they received seven applications from four males and three females, the highest number of applications since the foundation’s inception.

The two successful applicants have been awarded a scholarship valued at XCD$1000.00, along with mentorship to support their sports, career, and/or life aspirations.

Kaycian Morgan, a nine-year-old student at the Brades Primary School and Giselle Giddings, a 13-year-old student at Montserrat Secondary School are the 2023 recipients.

Kaycian, is said to be exceptionally passionate about athletics and, to date, she has received many sporting awards from local competitions. She is currently a member of the Track Alliance Club.

Giselle Giddings is said to be a well-rounded athlete with particular interest in athletics, netball, football, and cricket.

This year’s recipients were awarded their scholarships at a brief award ceremony on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The foundation board members express their gratitude to “everyone who has supported the work of the foundation thus far and look forward to your continued support and donations. Special congratulations are extended to the 2023 Recipients and their families. We are ecstatic about this year’s applicants and are further committed to advancing and contributing to the development of recognized athletic talent.

The foundation said it “eagerly anticipates working closely with the awardees to Go the Extra Mile.”