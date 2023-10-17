Trevvle Releases First Soca for Montserrat Carnival 2023

Former soca monarch, Trevon “Trevvle” Pollard has released the first Soca song for the 2023 Montserrat Carnival Season.

The tune dubbed “Tek Jam” was written by Pollard himself and Star Gunners Global. It was mixed, mastered, and recorded by Juelio of Juelio Vocals, a release from the Montserrat Arts Council said Tuesday.

The new track was released last Saturday on ZJB Radio with radio host JGP.

The Arts Council said, just as with the Calypso competition, Pollard will receive a prize of XCD$500 as part of an initiative to increase song interaction ahead of the competition.

Residents are reminded that registration for the 2023 Soca Monarch Competition is still open. Register by contacting the Montserrat Arts Council on 491-8555 or via email at artscouncil.ms.

The reigning 2022 Power Soca Monarch is Steve “GT” Jeffery while, the Groovy Monarch is John “Warda” Murrain.

Soca Monarch 2023 is slated for Tuesday December 26th.