Do You Need Shelter from Hurricane Tammy?

Residents and visitors who require secure housing for themselves and their family are being urged to contact the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

According to the DMCA’s Information Officer Shirlian Queeley, shelters across the island will be open upon request.

Anyone who needs shelter during the passage of Hurricane Tammy must call DMCA on 491 -7166 or 491-3076 bef0re 7PM tonight.

No pets are allowed in shelters.

The Official Hurricane Shelters are:

SALEM – Shiloh Pentecostal Church (Downstairs) – NO PETS ALLOWED

CUDJOE HEAD – Cavalla Hill Methodist Church – Cecil Weekes Centre & Koinakraft Centre

DAVY HILL – Davy Hill Community Centre

ST. JOHNS – SDA New Ebenezer Church (Downstairs)

LOOKOUT – Montserrat Girl Guides HQ – NO PETS ALLOWED

JUDY PIECE – Bethany Methodist Church