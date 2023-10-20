Montserrat Can Expect Impact from Hurricane Tammy Late Friday and Saturday

Hurricane Tammy is sticking to early projections that she will impact the Leeward Islands late Friday night and into Saturday for Montserrat and neighbouring islands.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 59.2 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Tammy is expected to be a hurricane while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb (29.27 inches).

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area by late tonight or early Saturday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area in the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning tonight.

RAINFALL: Tammy is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall:

Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches.

Northern Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches.

British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches.

These rains may produce isolated flash and flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominica

* Saba and St. Eustatius

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Barbados

* Martinique

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.