Montserrat Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Tammy Approaches

Montserrat and the Leeward Islands can expect to be impacted by Tropical Storm Tammy on its current trajectory.

Since Thursday, Montserrat began experiencing bands of rain with thunder and lightning which continued sporadically throughout the night.

Yesterday, a hurricane watch was issued for Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and Martinique. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches and warnings could be required later today.

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 58.3 West or about 321 miles Southeast of Montserrat. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (7 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on

Sunday.

Data from a recent Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission indicates that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

RAINFALL: Tammy is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall:

Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches

Northern Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches

British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches

These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands.

SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next intermediate advisory at 800 AM AST.

Next complete advisory at 1100 AM AST.