Learn Digital Marketing with Nerissa Golden for FREE!

Here’s a chance to level up your digital marketing strategy for the rest of the year so you can start 2024 on a new level.

Nerissa Golden, a Business Strategy, and Editor of Discover Montserrat Editor will be teaching a two-night Live class on Monday, October 23, and Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Master Digital Marketing in 2024 is designed for owners of small and medium-sized businesses who want to bring more attention to the products and services.

“Marketing is essential if you want to grow your business. Digital marketing provides many more ways for you to reach your potential customers. Whether you serve local or international customers, having a practical strategy to reach them is vital,” Golden said.

Business owners who missed the opportunity to participate in the face-to-face workshop held two weeks ago, can access this course and be eligible for the one-on-one coaching sessions in January 2024 with Nerissa Golden and funded through the Caribbean Development Bank.

For FREE access you must register before 11:59PM on Friday, October 20, 2023. After this time, it will cost US$99 or XCD 268. You will be given access to the classroom where other videos and resources are already available. A private community allows you to ask questions and gain feedback as you work on your strategy.

