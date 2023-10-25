Lady Judy Martin OBE Passes Away

Wife of the late Sir George Martin, the former manager of the famed rock group, The Beatles has died.

Independent sources confirmed to Discover Montserrat that Lady Martin passed away Sunday at the age of 95.

Her husband, Sir George Martin, who was known as the fifth Beatle, died in 2016 at the age of 90. The couple were instrumental in introducing the island to international rock acts such as Dire Straits, The Police, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Duran Duran, and Eric Clapton through the famed Air Studios in the 1980s.

Governor Sarah Tucker and Premier Joseph E. Farrell issued a statement on the passing of Lady Judy Martin, OBE on Wednesday.

It read “It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Lady Judy Martin, OBE, wife of Sir George Martin and Mother to Lucie and Giles.

“At 95 years old, Lady Martin lived a full life, supporting Montserrat with her husband Sir George Martin through the Montserrat Foundation, which built the Cultural Centre. She provided music support to our children and most recently provided a bus to enable those with disabilities greater access around the island.

“Sir George Martin and Lady Judy Martin were the most fervent supporters of Montserrat, from the time of Air Studios. Many people on the island held strong bonds of friendship, and we offer our condolences to them as they mourn the loss of our friend Judy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Lucie, Giles and the Martin family. We hope they will find some comfort in knowing the love and affection that is held here in Montserrat for their mother.

“May she rest in peace and her soul rise in glory,” the statement ended.

The award-winning guesthouse and restaurant, Olveston House, was the family’s residence once they were in Montserrat.

Featured photo taken by Tony Bates of Sir George and Lady Judy Martin’s last visit to Montserrat in 2015.