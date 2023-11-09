Boat Trailers for Fisherfolk Displaced by Port Project Arrive

Fisherfolk impacted by the Montserrat Port Development Project will be receiving a boat trailer to help them continue to retrieve and launch their fishing boats.

Part of the project requires there be a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for all businesses and individuals which would be directly impacted by the construction in Little Bay.

According to a government release, 15 boat trailers have arrived and will be supplied to fisher folks who do not have trailers.

Project Manager, Rawlson Patterson said the trailers were identified by fisherfolk as a need to alleviate some of the difficulties they would have to maintain their business during the lifetime of the port project and beyond.

“The trailers were procured to mitigate the impact of the implementation of the project on the fisherfolk and support adherence to the social safeguard requirements and implementation of the project, as outlined in its Resettlement Action Plan (RAP),” explained Patterson.

The date for the official hand-over ceremony of the boat trailers to the fisherfolks, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, will be announced shortly.

Funding for the supplier of the trailers was provided through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership (UKCIF) and is being disbursed through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).