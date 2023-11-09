Ferry Passengers to Nevis Should Finalise Bookings 24 Hours in Advance

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform persons traveling to NEVIS that they should finalise their bookings at least 24 hours in advance. This is due to the entry requirements by the authorities in Nevis.

Customers who have booked for Nevis will also need to fill in an online only immigration form before traveling there. This travel form is available at the following web link https://www.knatravelform.kn

Travelers should monitor ferry.mniaccess.com for travel updates or contact the Access Division or by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on WhatsApp 664 392 3600.