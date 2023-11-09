Montserrat to Honour Fallen Soldiers on Sunday, November 12

The annual observance of Remembrance Day, to honour men and women who died in service, will be held on Sunday, November 12, with a Church Service, Wreath Laying Ceremony and parade starting at 8AM at the Cenotaph in Little Bay.

Also referred to as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices that were made in the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 world wars and the Iraq wars.

Members of uniformed bodies from government and non-govermental organisations will be on parade.

The organising committee is inviting members of the public, who have been honoured with medals to wear their decorations to Sunday’s event.

The Parade, Wreath Laying Ceremony and Church Service on Remembrance Day Sunday is open to the public and will also be streamed live by the Government Information Unit (GIU) on its YouTube and Facebook page.