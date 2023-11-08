Montserrat Projects Win Darwin Local Funding

Several agencies and individuals were successful this year in winning funding under the new Darwin Plus Local scheme.

Launched in 2022, the Darwin Local allows for community groups and agencies to submit projects of up to £50,000, while individuals can submit projects up to £20,000.

Projects funded in Round 1 are:

In Round 2 – Demonstrating Adaptation and Sustainability at the Montserrat National Trust’s Botanical Gardens (£44,988.00) is focused on bringing together the community to empower itself through the demonstration of irrigation systems based on climate adaptation techniques with the introduction of interpretation boards, and appropriate descriptions and labelling of plant fauna throughout the Botanical Garden. It also aims to increase local knowledge of the island’s flora and adaptation to the changing environment.

Montserrat, like other British Overseas Territories benefits from the Darwin Initiative annually. Since 2013, Montserrat has benefited from over £4,000,000 in local and joint UKOTs biodiversity and environment-related projects.

The application period is now open for new Darwin Plus Local projects as noted below:

Darwin Plus Local Round 3 – now open – deadline 29 November 2023

– deadline 29 November 2023 Darwin Plus Local Round 4 – scheduled to open in April 2024 (subject to change and confirmation)

View all approved Darwin Plus projects in Montserrat.

Click here to apply.