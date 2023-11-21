Port Development Project Members Attend Infrastructure Conference

Three members of the Montserrat Port Development Project team are joining their colleagues from across the region at the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Conference 2023 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Project Coordinator Rawlson Patterson, Project Engineer Glenroy Foster and Community Liaison Officer, Dr. Sheron Burns are representing the island at the November 20 – 24, 2023 conference at the Beachcombers Hotel. This conference will cover the lessons being learned from 13 transformational Infrastructure Projects across eight Caribbean countries that are being implemented under the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF).

A total of 50 participants are expected to participate in the conference being held under the theme Building Resilience for All.

The UKCIF is a £350 million-grant funded programme from the UK Government to build climate-resilient inclusive infrastructure and boost economic growth in the Caribbean. The UKCIF programme is being administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)

In Photo: Port Development Project Team in SVG Project Engineer Glenroy Foster, Community Liaison Officer, Dr.

Sheron Burns and Project Coordinator Rawlson Patterson (l-r)