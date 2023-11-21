Premier Farrell-Led Delegation Meet with Montserrat UK Diaspora

Premier Joseph E. Farrell and Deputy Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph spent the weekend meeting with members of the Montserrat Diaspora in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday November 18, the premier and his team met with Montserratians living in London and surrounding areas. Then on Sunday November 19, the delegation travelled North to Preston to meet members of the diaspora who have settled in that area; some since the early 1960s.

Discussions with both groups focused on the planned developments for Montserrat, including access, tourism, capacity development and planned improvements to the education and health systems. The discussions also explored the need for greater collaboration between the Diaspora and Montserrat to promote economic development.

Details on incentives for Montserratians who wish to return were also shared, with many expressing an interest in this initiative.

On Monday and Tuesday, Farrell and the rest of the delegation are scheduled to meet with UK Government Officials to discuss areas for mutual collaboration and assistance for the benefit of Montserrat.

Featured image – Montserrat delegation at the head table at their meeting with the diaspora in Preston. (l-r) Deputy

Financial Secretary, Kenya Lee; Financial Secretary, Hon. Lindorna Lambert; Deputy Premier, Dr. the Hon.

Samuel Joseph; Premier. Hon. Joseph E. Farrell and Head of the Montserrat UK Office, Janice Panton.