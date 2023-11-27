MVO Creative Writing Competition Winners

The winners of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory Creative Writing Competition were announced at the Alliouagana Festival of the Word on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
The annual competition fosters a creative space that not only celebrates imagination but also raises awareness about volcanic and geo-hazards risks.
MVO Director Dr. Graham Ryan was on hand to present the winners with their certificates and prizes.
Category: Grade 1&2
- Winner: Kamu Thomas
- Runner up: Tae’ Rya Darroux
Category: Grade 3&4
- Winner: Jenice Skerritt
- Runner up: Elias Chambers
Category: Grades 5&6
- Winner: Anika Rodney
- Runner up (Tie): Ocean Forrester & A’zariah Patterson
Category: MSS
- Winner: Shekinah Persaud
- Runner up: Aiden Corbett
Adult Category
- Winner: Orletta 0’Donoghue
- Runner up: Tazia Darroux