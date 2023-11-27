Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

MVO Creative Writing Competition Winners

Jenice Skerritt was the winner in the Grade 3&4 category

The winners of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory Creative Writing Competition were announced at the Alliouagana Festival of the Word on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The annual competition fosters a creative space that not only celebrates imagination but also raises awareness about volcanic and geo-hazards risks.
MVO Director Dr. Graham Ryan was on hand to present the winners with their certificates and prizes.

Category: Grade 1&2

  • Winner: Kamu Thomas
  • Runner up: Tae’ Rya Darroux

Category: Grade 3&4

  • Winner: Jenice Skerritt
  • Runner up: Elias Chambers
Ocean Forrester was a runner-up.

Category: Grades 5&6

  • Winner: Anika Rodney
  • Runner up (Tie): Ocean Forrester & A’zariah Patterson

Category: MSS

  • Winner: Shekinah Persaud
  • Runner up: Aiden Corbett

Adult Category

  • Winner: Orletta 0’Donoghue
  • Runner up: Tazia Darroux

    Tazia Darroux was the runner-up in the adult category.

