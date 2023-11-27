MVO Creative Writing Competition Winners

The winners of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory Creative Writing Competition were announced at the Alliouagana Festival of the Word on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The annual competition fosters a creative space that not only celebrates imagination but also raises awareness about volcanic and geo-hazards risks.

MVO Director Dr. Graham Ryan was on hand to present the winners with their certificates and prizes.

Category: Grade 1&2

Winner: Kamu Thomas

Runner up: Tae’ Rya Darroux

Category: Grade 3&4

Winner: Jenice Skerritt

Runner up: Elias Chambers

Category: Grades 5&6

Winner: Anika Rodney

Runner up (Tie): Ocean Forrester & A’zariah Patterson

Category: MSS

Winner: Shekinah Persaud

Runner up: Aiden Corbett

Adult Category

Winner: Orletta 0’Donoghue

Runner up: Tazia Darroux