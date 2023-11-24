Campaign to Lure Montserratians Home Launched

The Government of Montserrat has launched a new initiative to encourage Montserratians in the Diaspora to invest in the island.

According to a release from the Montserrat Tourism Division, a Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement is scheduled to take place from the March 4 to 8, 2024 just ahead of the annual St. Patrick’s Festival carded for March 9 to 18, 2024.

“The Diaspora Investment Engagement, under the theme The Journey Home, is a cornerstone of the Government of Montserrat’s comprehensive diaspora strategy, exemplifying its commitment to strengthening ties with the Montserratian global community. The diaspora strategy focuses on enhancing communication, encouraging investment, and recognising the invaluable contributions of Montserratians and friends of Montserrat residing abroad,” the release stated.

Premier Joseph E. Farrell extended an invitation stating “As we look forward to the inaugural Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement, I invite you to join hands in shaping our shared destiny. This Engagement isn’t just an event; it’s a pivotal moment to unlock opportunities, foster collaboration, and ignite the flame of progress. Your presence is crucial as we chart a course towards a future where Montserrat thrives through collective investment, innovation, and the strength of our united diaspora.”

The Office of the Premier is driving the initiative through the Montserrat Tourism Division with support from a Diaspora Committee. They have partnered with 664Connect Media and Marketing (664Connect), led by CEO Vernaire Bass, to spearhead the marketing campaign aspect of the programme.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Daphne Cassell commented on the significance of the Engagement for strategic planning to guide the development of Montserrat. “I recognise the crucial role the Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement plays in strengthening our global bonds and aligning our vision and plans for Montserrat with the wider Montserrat community. It is therefore imperative that as many Montserratians as possible participate in the Engagement, including data gathering exercises which will be undertaken leading up to the event in March.”

As a prelude to the March event, an online diaspora survey will be launched on Monday, November 27 for two weeks to capture “the perspectives, aspirations, and insights of Montserratians worldwide, shaping the Engagement’s agenda to reflect the most pressing issues and opportunities within the diaspora.”

Director of Tourism, Rosetta West-Gerald is encouraging everyone to complete the survey, which is designed to quickly capture critical information about the Montserrat diaspora.

The Montserrat Diaspora Investment Engagement is expected to deliver opportunities for “connection, collaboration, and celebration” ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival that follows.