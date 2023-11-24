New Waste Removal Service Provider for Montserrat

Elmoalis Carting & Waste Removal Services Limited, a subsidiary of Elmoalis Limited of Anguilla has won the contract to deliver solid waste management services for the Government of Montserrat.

According to Julian Daniel, a Montserratian based in Anguilla, the company is to begin operating here at the end of November on a three-year contract, with an extension to five years, based on performance.

Daniel told Basil Chambers on the ZJB Breakfast Show that the public can expect to see a minimum of two collection days in each community weekly.

The businessman said that the first truck, which has a carrying capacity of 25 cubic yards will be arriving this week. A second truck, which is expected to handle the narrower roads of the island, is scheduled to arrive in December. Training of staff is to begin once the first truck arrives.

The local representative for the company said they plan to distribute brochures and other promotional materials to inform the public of their plans and the schedule. There are also to be radio spots to educate the public about the need to keep the island clean by following proper waste disposal procedures.

“It is our desire to work very closely with the public. We want to minimise roaches, flies, and rats. Everyone should put garbage in bags, and not thrown on the ground,” Daniel stated.

There are also plans to offer people with disability a home collection service.

Daniel said the schedule is to be similar to what residents currently have, but some areas can expect to have more frequent garbage collection.

Zone 1 – North of Soldier Ghaut – MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Zone 2 – South of Soldier Ghaut – TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

WEDNESDAYS in the interim will be left flexible for dealing with people with disabilities.

Elmoalis Ltd, the parent company has been in operation in Anguilla for 40 years and are considered the pioneers of solid waste collection there. They currently provide waste management services to certain sections of the island under a Government of Anguilla contract.

Daniels has been associated with the company for six years and said he is looking forward to contributing to Montserrat with the new service as it will impact the island on several fronts. Montserrat, he said is one of the cleanest territories in the Caribbean and the world. He commended the outgoing provider Diamond Services Limited for their work.

Both companies are in talks to see where they may be able to work together.

Daniels said all of the workers and management will be local.

The new solid waste contractor also plans to propose that the government introduces the use of community bins with wheels and covers and household bins with wheels and covers. These, he said, would be more compatible with the trucks they will have in operation. They are not designed to be used with the current local practice of turning barrels into garbage bins.

The company plans to promote recycling and reducing the amount of garbage that goes to the landfill by encouraging composting and other environmentally friendly activities.

Elmoalis Carting & Waste Removal Services Limited can be reached at 1-664-495-3778 / Julian Daniel – 1-664-496-2221.

Photo- File photo of garbage in Brades in 2021