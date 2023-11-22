Fishers Receive Boat Trailers

Fisherfolk who have been impacted by the ongoing Montserrat Port Development Project will now be able to retrieve and launch their vessels much easier, thanks to a gift from the project partners.

Last Friday, November 17, 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the port development team and Meridian Construction handed over 15 trailers to the Fisher Folk Association.

The brief ceremony, chaired by Glenroy Foster, the Port Project Engineer, was held at the boat yard in Little Bay. Also in attendance were Minister Charles Kirnon, who is acting Premier; Minister of Agriculture Crenston Buffonge, Veronica Dorsette-Hector, acting Minister of Communication, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Beverley Mendes.

Through frequent stakeholder engagement, 14 fishers were identified as needing assistance to continue their fishing business as the port development project continues. The benefit of the new trailers will be their continued availability for the fishers long after the project has been completed.

Sheldon Carty, President of the Fisher Folk Association, thanked Meridian and the Government of Montserrat for seeing the need and assisting the fishers with this essential piece of equipment.

Minister Buffonge said it gave him pleasure to hand over the trailers. “I have lost fishing equipment at sea, so I understand the excitement of the fishers today. We need a safe harbour for our vessels, and I hope to be able to deliver this before retirement.”