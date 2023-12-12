Montserrat Residents to Receive Meter Readers to Encourage Energy Efficiency

Residents now have the opportunity to keep track of their energy consumption with new meter readers from the Energy Department.

The initiative is the next phase of the department’s Efficient Energy initiative in collaboration with the CARILEC Resiliency and Energy Efficiency Project (CAREEP). Residents will receive 250 Plug-In Meter Readers to empower them to understand and reduce their energy consumption.

The free Plug-In Meter Readers are available for distribution at the MCWLE Energy Department Office and can be collected when they exchange their old light bulbs for more energy-efficient alternatives.

The Plug-In Meter Reader is specifically designed to offer insights into the energy consumption of 110V appliances like TVs, washing machines, fridges, and computers. Residents are encouraged to utilize this tool actively, monitoring their energy usage and implementing measures to reduce consumption, thereby fostering heightened awareness. Additional guidance and learning materials on how to implement energy saving measures and energy self-audits in households are provided here: Careep.carilec.org.

The Energy Department invites residents to engage in the Caribbean Household Survey, a brief 5-minute questionnaire intricately linked to the meter reader initiative. The survey, accessible here (CAREEP Household Survey), plays a pivotal role in amassing valuable data for regional energy efficiency projects.

This initiative is supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) Programme.

About RESEMBID

RESEMBID is a 47-project progamme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.

For more information, please visit resembid.org.