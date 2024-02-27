Opposition Leader Paul Lewis Presenting at Regional Public Accounts Conference

Montserrat is being represented at the Regional Caribbean Public Accounts Committees and Trade Scrutiny Workshop by Leader of the Opposition Paul Lewis.

The three-day workshop began today at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain and brings together committee chairs, members, and clerks. Several other members of UK parliament and House of Lords along with regional parliaments are expected to be in attendance.

Mr. Lewis, who also heads the Public Accounts Committee for the Government of Montserrat presented on Using Parliamentary resources effectively and how to prepare and conduct inquiries. He is accompanied by the Commission’s analyst Adena Lee.

Lee is slated to present on the final day on exploring key tools and avenues to prepare effectively for an inquiry looking at evidence gathering stakeholder engagement and communication strategies.

Participants are expected to discuss ways to improve scrutiny of government spending and trade policy. It also aims to discuss the challenges to parliamentary oversight and provide solutions and techniques for effective committee inquiries. It is also an opportunity to strengthen their networks and build their contacts in the areas of public financial scrutiny and trade, in the UK and the Caribbean.

Other scheduled speakers include Dame Meg Hillier MP Chair Public Accounts Committee UK Parliament.