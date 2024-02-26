Dominican Charged with Human Trafficking, Haitian Nationals Repatriated from Montserrat

A Dominican national has been charged with human trafficking, says the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS)

A government release Monday stated that on Saturday February 17, 2024, the Immigration Department and the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), through a joint operation, repatriated 18 Haitian nationals who had been found on a vessel in difficulties off the coast of Montserrat.

The vessel was intercepted on January 30, with the Haitian nationals on board consisting of men, women and children, the release continued.

The captain of the vessel, Crawford Sabaroche, a 57-year-old Dominican national was charged with smuggling of peoples and participating in an organized crime group.

He is currently remanded in custody at His Majesty’s Prison in Brades awaiting trial.

The RMPS said “Human Smuggling or Trafficking exploits vulnerable people. The RMPS remains committed to working in partnership locally and

regionally to safeguard victims and bring offenders involved in such criminality to justice.”