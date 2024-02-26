Vlog Stars Wanted for New Competition

664Connect Media and Silk Cotton Villa announced Monday, the launch of their Montserrat Vlogstar Competition – The St. Patrick’s Edition.

The competition is intended to provide a platform for aspiring video storytellers to showcase their talents and creativity, while capturing the vibrant

culture and beauty of Montserrat.

Competition Details:

The competition officially begins on February 26, 2024, and will conclude on March 30, 2024. Entrants must be 12 years or older and either reside in Montserrat or physically attend Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival 2024.

How to Enter:

Participants may enter individually or as a group, with each participant or group allowed a single entry. To enter, contestants must follow @664connectmedia and @silkcottonvilla on Instagram or Facebook and complete the online registration form by March 11, 2024. After registration, you will receive instructions on where to upload your video before the deadline.

Judging Criteria:

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on the following criteria:

● Relevance to Theme (20 points): Promoting 664Connect Media and Silk Cotton Villa and capturing the essence of Montserrat.

● Creativity and Originality (20 points): Demonstrating unique storytelling and perspectives.

● Technical Quality (20 points): Assessing production quality.

● Storytelling and Message (20 points): Communicating a compelling narrative.

● Audience Engagement (10 points): Captivating and entertaining the audience.

● Overall Impact (10 points): Leaving a lasting impression.

Prizes:

The winner(s) will receive a cash prize of EC$1,000 and have their work promoted by 664Connect Media and Silk Cotton Villa.

Terms & Conditions:

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to grant 664connect Media and Silk Cotton Villa permission to use your video, or any part of it, for promotional purposes.

This may include, but is not limited to, sharing the video on social media platforms, websites, and other promotional materials.

Registration Link:

Register for the competition at: bit.ly/stpatricksvlogstar2024

For More Information:

Contact @664connectmedia on Instagram and Facebook, visit www.664connect.com, email 664connect@gmail.com or call / WhatsApp 1-664-392-

1664.