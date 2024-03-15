Expression of Interests to Apply for the Complaints Commission

Overview

Expressions of Interest are invited from suitably qualified persons who wish to be considered to serve on the Complaints Commission. The appointment will be for a period of two (2) to four (4) years.

The successful candidate will be selected following an assessment based on the eligibility criteria outlined below. The Commission is required to operate in

accordance with the specifications of the Montserrat Constitution Order 2010 and the Complaints Commission Act (Chapter 6.20) of the Revised Laws of Montserrat).

Background

The legal framework for the establishment of the Complaints Commission is found in section 105 of the Montserrat Constitution Order 2010 and the Complaints Commission Act, 2011 (as amended up to 2013).

The Complaints Commission is comprised of a Chair and two other members, which shall be appointed by the Governor in accordance with section 4 of the Complaints Commission Act.

The duties of the Committee are to investigate and resolve:

Any human rights complaint; Any maladministration complaint in the Government of Montserrat; and Any other complaint prescribed by law; Prepare reports of investigations; Make recommendations to the relevant Department of Government or public authority; Monitor the implementation of recommendations; Prepare a special report when necessary; Prepare and submit to the Governor an annual report.

Qualifications & Experience

The Constitution and Commission Secretariat is seeking individuals who meet the following criteria;

A Montserratian resident at home or in the diaspora; Have at least 5 years of work experience in public service, private practice, or civil society organisations; Have knowledge of the Montserrat Constitution Order 2010 and the Complaints Commission Act; Have the ability to focus on facts and follow the procedures set out in the legislation; Be sensitive to human rights issues; Have the ability to sift through various complaints and analyse complex issues; Can make sound, well-reasoned, justifiable, criteria-based decisions; Have the ability to be objective, balanced, fair, and independent; Have a general understanding of information and communication technology; Possess excellent interpersonal & communication skills; Have experience in working successfully as a part of a team/Team Leader.

Please note that a degree in any field of study, including law is highly desirable.

A person shall not be qualified to be appointed as a member of the Commission if that person— (a) is a public officer; (b) would be disqualified to be a member of the Legislative Assembly; (c) has, at any time during three years immediately preceding the date of appointment, been a public officer; or (d) has, at any time during three years immediately preceding the date of appointment, held office in a political party.

Application: Content & Deadline

Suitably qualified and experienced persons who wish to serve on the Complaints Commission are invited to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV), a Personal Statement (Cover Letter) explaining how they meet the above criteria of qualifications/experience, and at least one reference in support of your application.

Applications can be emailed to mni.complaints@gmail.com. Clearly label the subject of the email as Complaints Commission Application.

Or

Alternatively, applications can be delivered to the Office of the Legislative Assembly at # 1 Farara Plaza, Brades, no later than 4 pm on 15th April 2024. Clearly label the envelope as Complaints Commission Application.

Remuneration

The Chairperson of the Commission is paid $600.00 per meeting and the other members $400.00 per meeting. The Remuneration is subject to taxes as prescribed by the Income Tax Act.