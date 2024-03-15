Montserrat Basketball Player Makes History at NJCAA Division Two Championships

(Press Release) Talented Montserrat-born basketball player Jhordan Ryan has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first player from the island to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division Two Championships. Ryan will help lead the Iowa Lakes Men’s Basketball team, at the championships in Danville, Illinois, which will mark a momentous occasion for both his homeland and the basketball community.

With exceptional athleticism and skill on the court, Ryan has had a rewarding collegiate career in his freshman year at the college with overall averages of 5.6ppg, 5.6rpg, 1.3bpg, with a 59-percentage shooting from the field on 13.7 minutes per game. Jhordan’s dedication, perseverance, and passion for the game have propelled him to this prestigious stage, where he will showcase his talents on a national platform.

Ryan’s participation in the NJCAA Division Two Championships is not only a testament to his individual basketball talent but also a source of pride and inspiration for the people of Montserrat. As the first player from his country to compete at this level, he embodies the spirit of resilience and determination that defines the Montserratian people.

“We’re immensely proud of Jhordan’s achievements and the impact he has made at the basketball collegiate level,” stated Vachel Murrain, local coordinator of the Reach One Teach One Basketball organisation, which played an integral part in getting Jhordan recruited to the Iowa Lakes Men’s Basketball team last year.

Murrain further explains that “Jhordan’s journey to the NJCAA Division Two Championships is a historic moment for Montserratian basketball players, and we stand behind him as he represents our nation on the national stage.”

Ryan’s presence on the court serves as a reminder of the talent and potential that exists within the Caribbean basketball community. His success paves the way for future generations of athletes to pursue their dreams and aspirations, knowing that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

Twenty of the top Division Two basketball teams will compete for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championships from March 18th – 23rd 2024 at the Mary Miller Center in Danville Illinois.

Jhordan and his Iowa Lakes teammates will take on the 2023 NJCAA Division Two defending Champions the Milwaukee Area Tech College on Monday 18th March 2024 at 8:00pm Central USA Time, or 9pm Eastern Caribbean time.

Source: Reach One Teach One