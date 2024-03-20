Almost 3000 Arrivals for First Three Weeks in March, Says Access Division

The Access Division has released travel numbers for the first three weeks in March 2024.

The island wrapped up the largest St. Patrick’s Festival since 2020 on Monday, March 18, 2024.

According to the division, which is under the remit of the Office of the Premier, a total of 2,941 people travelled to the island between March 1 to 18.

Travel by ferry accounted for 1,726 passengers. Arrivals by air on Fly Montserrat, SVG Air, and Calvin Air, Blue Harbour helicopters totaled 778. Additionally, 437 passengers on Jeans for Freedom via Guadeloupe visited on March 16th.

The Access Division expressed thanks to the public “for their continued support in our vision for better access facilitation in and out of Montserrat. We convey special appreciation to Management and crew of V2V Empress vessel, Ferry Agents Jemmotte’s Shipping and D & J Forwarders, Montserrat Airways “Fly Montserrat”, BMN(SVG) Air, Calvin Air, Blue Harbour, Montserrat Port Authority, Airport Authority, Customs and Immigration Departments, Luggage handlers and all other stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, there is an Easter Weekend Special for ferry travel from both Antigua and Nevis during March 28th to April 1st, with a roundtrip fare of XCD$425.00.

For any other queries please contact the Access Division at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or Whatsapp 664 392 3600.