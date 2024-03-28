Dr. Samuel Joseph New Leader of Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP)

Dr. Samuel Joseph, Deputy Premier and Minister of Communications, Works, Labour, & Energy (MCWLE) has been elected to lead the Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP).

Joseph’s election to leadership of the party was done without fanfare earlier this year.

While neither Farrell nor Joseph will confirm, the current leader of government is not expected to run in the next election.

Premier Joseph Farrell, the outgoing leader has not set a date for this year’s island elections, and he is deferring all matters on the party, which he led to victory in 2019 to Dr. Joseph.

Dr. Joseph was first elected to office in 2017, when former premier Reuben T. Meade vacated his seat in the Opposition. He was the top voter getter in the January 30, 2017 by-election.

Since 2019, Dr. Joseph has been the deputy premier and minister of MCWLE.