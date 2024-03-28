Track Duo to Represent Montserrat at CARIFTA 2024 in Grenada

They are accompanied by Coach Wilston Scotland, who is also the team official for Montserrat.

Both Weekes and Meade will compete in the 100M and 200M Under 20 heats. Their success will mean continuing to the semi-finals and finals throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024 Under20 – 100m Girls – Start time – 10:05AM Under20 – 100m Boys – Start time – 10:20AM

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Under20 – 200m Girls – Start time – 9:55AM Under20 – 200m Boys – Start time -10:15AM

Over 20 countries have registered to participate in CARIFTA which will be held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium from March 30 to April 1, 2024. The aquatics competitions are being held simultaneously in the Bahamas. This is the third time that Grenada will host the prestigious junior track and field competition. They hosted the 29th edition in 2000 and the 45th Games in 2016. This year also coincides with the island’s 50th year of independence.