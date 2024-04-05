No Swim Zone Now in Effect Around Little Bay Port Project

The Montserrat Port Development Project Team and the contractor have announced the implementation of a restricted zone around the construction site of the new pier in Little Bay. Swimmers, and other users of the beach should note that the restrictions will remain in effect for the entirety of the project.

According to a Government Information Unit press release, the zone is being implemented to allow for the advancement of the marine construction works for the Montserrat Port Development Project. “These works include the placing of caissons, rocks and fill material into the water as well as the associated heavy equipment operations. As such the restriction zone is necessary for the protection of the general public and sea users from any potential injury that could occur if they venture beyond the boundary,” the release explains.

The project team said they are aware that the decision will be impact many and apologises for the inconvenience that it will cause. However, it is important to ensure the safety of the public and all involved in the port construction project.