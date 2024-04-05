Residents Encouraged to Join UNFPA Population & Policy Online Training

Residents of Montserrat have been offered an opportunity to participate and benefit from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) e-learning course on population dynamics and policy, beginning May 1, 2024.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MoFEM) explained that this opportunity is made available through one of the deliverables of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Joint Fund Programme for Barbados and Montserrat. This deliverable addresses training of national counterparts on Population Mainstreaming in national development policies and programmes, a release from the Government Information Unit stated.

This e-learning by the UNFPA Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Office (LACRO) is designed to enhance technical capacities, promote best practices in understanding population dynamics and other significant megatrends that shape our future, as well as their implications for public policies.

As noted by the UNFPA, the course material offers concrete examples from Latin America and the Caribbean, thus ensuring a comprehensive grasp of these critical subjects that hold immense importance for our region.

The MoFEM is inviting interested persons to register by completing the Registration Form available at the following link Registration for the E-Learning Course in Population Dynamics and Politics (google.com), by April 122024. If the Spanish version of the page opens, individuals should click on ‘translate to English’. Once the registration process has

been successfully completed, individuals are asked to send an email to Mrs. Deonne Peters at sempled@gov.ms and copy minfinmail@gov.ms to indicate that they have registered for the course. Should persons encounter any difficulties during the registration process, please contact Mrs. Peters or MoFEM at the email addresses provided above.

The training will conclude on May 31, 2024.