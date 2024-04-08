Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Updates its International Correspondent Banking Service for USD and GBP Transactions, Effective Immediately

Bank of Montserrat Limited announced that effective immediately, they will “no longer utilise Gibraltar International Bank for our USD and GBP correspondent banking services.

The change impacts the national bank’s international correspondent banking arrangements for United States Dollar (USD) and British Pound Sterling (GBP) transactions.

“Moving forward, all USD and GBP remittances should be routed solely through Crown Agents International Bank,” a statement from the bank rea d.

The details for Crown Agents International Bank for USD and GBP Transactions are as follows:

GBP /Pound Sterling

Intermediary Bank Details

Crown Agents Bank Ltd

Sutton, Surrey UK

SWIFT: CRASGB2L

Paying Bank Details

Bank of Montserrat Ltd

Brades

Montserrat

IBAN # GB63CRAS60836833735001

Beneficiary Details

Recipient’s Name & Address

Recipient’s A/C#…………………

Reason for the payment………………

US Dollars

Intermediary Bank Details

Crown Agents Bank Ltd

Sutton, Surrey UK

SWIFT: CRASGB2L

Paying Bank Details

Bank of Montserrat Ltd

Brades

Montserrat

IBAN # GB79CRAS60836833735101

Beneficiary Details

Recipient’s Name & Address

Recipient’s A/C#…………………

Reason for the payment………………

Customers are encouraged to:

– Update Banking Details: For all future USD and GBP wire transfers, customers should use the new correspondent banking details provided by Crown Agents International Bank. It is essential to update your records to reflect this change. Adjustments should be made to external banking wire transfer templates.

– Inform External Parties: We urge customers who receive USD and GBP wires from external parties to immediately inform them of the new details as provided above so that they can update their templates with the new banking details as soon as possible.

– Dedicated Support: Our customer service team is ready to assist with any questions or help you may need in updating your banking details. We are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and that your banking needs continue to be met with the highest standards.

The bank’s release explained that “only customers who currently use Gibraltar International Bank to remit funds to Bank of Montserrat Ltd will be affected. To avoid any potential disruptions in your international wire transfers, we encourage all our clients to update their banking arrangements to reflect these new details as soon as possible.”

For more information, contact their customer service team at 1-664-491-3843, email manager@bankofmontserrat.ms or visit our website at www.bankofmontserrat.ms.