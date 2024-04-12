Duck Pond & Lawyers Mountain Access Roads Resurfaced

There is now improved access to the Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area, thanks to road enhancement works by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment (MALHE).

A release said the initiative “underscores the Government’s commitment to enhancing the island’s food security and bolstering agricultural sustainability.”

Government of Montserrat allocated $250,000 to pave 840 feet of the access road to allow for easy and efficient access to farmlands, enabling farmers to enhance productivity and contribute to the island’s food security efforts.

“The resurfacing of the dirt access roads to the Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area with concrete underscores my ministry’s dedication to advancing agricultural development and safeguarding food security for all residents,” commented Minister of Agriculture,

Crenston Buffonge.

MALHE, the minister continued, “remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable agriculture and fosters economic growth for the benefit of all residents.”

The Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area has long faced challenges due to inadequate infrastructure, particularly in terms of road access. Prior to the project’s start in the summer of 2023, the condition of the access road was deplorable, hindering farmers; ability to transport goods and access their farmlands efficiently. This lack of accessibility posed significant barriers to agricultural productivity which has adversely impacted the island’s ability to achieve food security.

As MAHLE continues to prioritise agricultural development and food security on the island, the resurfacing of the access road to the Duck Pond/Lawyers Mountain area stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a prosperous and resilient Montserrat.

Files attached: Photos – Credit: Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment

● 2 Photos: Duck Pond Road Paved Photos showing the access road before resurfacing.

● 2 Photos: Duck Pond Road before resurfacing Photos showing the access road after resurfacing.