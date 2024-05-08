Montserrat’s Current Financial Secretary Lindorna Lambert Sweeney to Be Next Deputy Governor

The Governor’s Office announced today that the next Deputy Governor for Montserrat will be the Lindorna Lambert Sweeney.

Sweeney, who is currently serving as the island’s first female Financial Secretary will take up the role as of September 1, 2024, the announcement from the Governor’s Office read.

Mrs Sweeney nee Lambert brings strong experience of the Public Sector, effective fiscal and people management, transformation and development skills.

Governor Sarah Tucker said “I am delighted to confirm this appointment. I know that Lindorna Sweeney will take up the role with enthusiasm, pragmatism and professionalism. She is well known and respected across the public service and so will be able to start the role with minimal induction.”

Mrs Lyndell Simpson, the current Deputy Governor, will exit the post at the end of July 2024, having completed several years of service, including being Acting Governor on numerous occasions.

Governor Sarah Tucker said “There will be time in the future to say my proper thank you and good wishes to the Honourable Deputy Governor, but I want to acknowledge all of her hard work and commitment to Montserrat and to the Office of the Governor. The role of the Deputy Governor is not at all easy. Mrs Simpson has overseen the continual development of the Public Service, and I know when the time comes for her to depart, she will be missed.”

The decision to appoint Sweeney comes after a rigorous recruitment process, which was said to have involved support locally and from governors from other territories, utilising an external recruitment agency to ensure a robust, independent assessment of skills and personality. Premier Joseph Farrell was said to have been consulted throughout the process and the new appointment now has the approval of the Secretary of State.

Premier Farrell said “The role of deputy governor is a challenging one, that requires continued leadership, dedication to public service and commitment to the people of Montserrat, I am confident this appointment will ensure the governor and the Public Service continues to have the support and drive it requires, and I offer my sincere congratulations to Mrs Lindorna Sweeney.”

This appointment will create a vacancy of Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Governor Tucker also confirmed that after consulting with the premier, Kenya Lee will take on the role of Acting Financial Secretary with effect August 1, 2024.