Montserrat to Host Soufrière Hills Volcano 30 Years On in 2025

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) has announced SHV30, a conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Soufrière Hills Volcano. This significant event is scheduled to take place from 14-18 July 2025 in Montserrat.

SHV30 is set to bring together scientists, researchers, enthusiasts, and those who lived and worked on Montserrat, as well as the Montserratian diaspora and current residents. The conference will feature insightful presentations, panel discussions, and field trips showcasing the impact and ongoing study of the Soufrière Hills Volcano.