Montserrat to Celebrate King’s Birthday Parade Saturday, June 15

The 76th birthday of His Majesty, King Charles III will be celebrated in Montserrat with a grand parade on Saturday, June 15 at Salem Park starting at 8AM.

According to a government press release, the public is invited to attend the parade and all uniformed bodies are reminded that they should arrive at Salem Park no later than 7:40AM.

During the parade, nine officers/uniformed personnel will be awarded medals in honour of

their service, with one of the nine officers being awarded twice. One officer from the Royal

Montserrat Defence Force will receive a medal for completing over 12 years of service while one enlisted soldier will receive a second clasp for over 24 years of service. Five officers from the Royal Montserrat Police and Fire Service will receive a Colonial Long Service Medal for 18 years of service. Three officers from His Majesty’s Prison Service will receive a Colonial Prison Medal for over 18 years of service.

A number of uniformed bodies will be on parade to include the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF), Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), The Montserrat Secondary School (MSS) Cadet Corp, the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service, His Majesty’s Prison Service, Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows.

As is customary, the parade will include the inspection of all units by Her Excellency, Acting Governor, Mrs. Lyndell Simpson, followed by the march past and royal salutes.

Following the ceremonial event at Salem Park, the parade of uniformed bodies will march up to Salem Centre and continue along the main road to the MSS. The parade this year will conclude on the field at the Montserrat Secondary School (MSS).

Information on traffic diversions will therefore be issued by the Royal Montserrat Police

Service (RMPS).

The public holiday for the King’s Birthday Parade will be observed on Monday, June 17

2024.