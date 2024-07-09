Montserrat Government to Donate $100,000 to CDEMA Hurricane Relief Fund

The Government of Montserrat will be donating one hundred thousand dollars (EC$100,000) to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to assist islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

According to a government press release, Premier Joseph Farrell said the decision was made during last week’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday July 4th.

Farrell said the government thought it prudent to make a cash donation through CDEMA, which is the central agency for disaster relief in the region.

The government is also discussing with the Director of the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Ryan to determine if there are available personnel to be deployed to the affected islands.

The premier shared that all CARICOM leaders have been communicating and an emergency CARICOM meeting was held early last week about the situation in the Grenadines, and Barbados. Premier Farrell was among Caribbean leaders to receive briefings from heads of the affected islands on the damages that have occurred and vital supplies that are required.

Executive Director of CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley, began her visit of the Grenadine islands today in Canouan. She was later joined on the ground in Union Island by Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

In a CDEMA press briefing from Grenada, it was reported that the State of Emergency has been discontinued in mainland Grenada but remains in effect in Carriacou and Petite Martinique (PM). Surge support is being provided through the Regional Response Mechanism coordinated by CDEMA and supported by its Participating States, Regional, and International Partner Agencies.

Shelters in Carriacou and Petite Martinique (PM) are activated. The National Shelter Management Committee visited Carriacou on July 6th. Relief supplies are being distributed as they arrive. Communication in Carriacou is possible through satellite phone and BHF radio. Satellite phone connection is available on Petite Martinique. The airport and seaport are operational in Carriacou. The jetty in Petite Martinique is being used for the distribution of relief items as there is no access to the airstrip.

A health team is stationed on mainland Grenada. A field hospital has been established in Carriacou by Samaritan’s Purse International Relief. A Regional Security System (RSS) contingent is stationed in Carriacou. The RSS and CARICOM IMPACS are coordinating security on the ground with 26 officers stationed in Grenada, Petite Martinique, and Carriacou. The Government of Grenada has stated a preference for cash donations. All relief items entering Grenada must be addressed or consigned to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA). Supplies will be treated as normal goods unless consigned. All ships must report to the port of St. George’s before proceeding into the tri-island state.

Premier Farrell expressed empathy on behalf of the government and people of Montserrat to people of the islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

He has urged residents of Montserrat to ensure plans are in place for the remainder of the hurricane season and has cautioned the public to avoid becoming complacent during this season.