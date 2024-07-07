Giving to Hurricane Beryl Relief Across the Caribbean

While Hurricane Beryl is no longer a threat to any Caribbean state, its impact remains, says Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management (CDEMA).

The agency says the focus is now on assisting Grenada and its Grenadines of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and the Grenadine islands of Bequia, Union Island, Canouan and Mayreau in St. Vincent. Initial assessments have also been received for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, however, the situation in Haiti is continuing.

CDEMA participating states as well as the regional and international partners continue to support the ongoing response efforts being coordinated through the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM).

Grenada

The Cabinet of Grenada made the following decision July 4, 2024:

• During the period ending July 31, 2024, all relief items coming to Grenada should be addressed to the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA). Relief items coming in and addressed to individuals or other organizations will be treated as normal goods except if these are turned over to NaDMA.

• To manage the efficient coordination and logistical arrangements, vessels delivering relief items are advised that Port St. Georges is their first port of entry.

The Government of Grenada will accept cash contributions through the above bank account. Additionally, a needs list has been published above and the Government will accept contributions based on items in the list. Persons interested in making donations are advised to contact the Grenada NEOC at relief@gov.gd to indicate what will be sent before finalising shipping arrangements. Only items on the needs list will be accepted by the Government of Grenada.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed a preference for cash contributions and has set up a Disaster Relief Fund. Donations can be sent to the following account:

Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kingstown, St. Vincent.

SWIFT CODE: NCBVVC22

ACCOUNT No.137741

Needs List Items:

Water Jogs

Adult Diapers

Children’s Pampers

Flashlight with batteries

Battery Operated Lantern/Solar

Power Banks

Generators

Cots

Tarpaulins

Beddings Kits

Mattresses

Hygiene Kits

Ropes

Shovels

Wheel Barrows

Rakes

Chain Saws and Accessories

Please verify the legality of the institution collecting funds on behalf of islands or communities before giving.