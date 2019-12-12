Miss Montserrat Delegates Compete in Swimwear Segment Saturday, Dec. 14

This Saturday evening audiences will have another opportunity to see the ladies competing to be the new Miss Montserrat.

Five delegates are in this year’s competition and will showoff their presentation skills as well as their beauty in the swimwear event slated for the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Designer and media personality Sharlene Lindsay along with promoter and Rotary President Jermaine Wade are the hosts for the evening.

Scheduled to provide entertainment are the D.S Dancers, dances Tackera Anderson and Adwani Wade, soca performers Keenan and Trevvle, and Ben Durand among others.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8PM and will feature first appearances by the young women in the research presentation segment. A total of 40 points can be won in this category. Each delegate is to present on various themes under the heading Saving the Earth – Protecting Its Beauty on Land, Air & Sea.

In the swimwear category, each woman can win up to 40 points as they are judged on Fit of Suit, Muscle Tone, Stage Personality and Impact.

Competing this year are Stevika Rodney, Jo-Diaz Tye, Francis Destouche, Janet Turner and Wejahna Weekes.

Sponsors for the delegates and the event are the Montserrat Arts Council, Ashok’s Supermarket, Victor’s Supermarket, NOEL, NAGICO, M.S. Osborne Do it Best Ltd., St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, Prestige Rentals, RW Griffith Investments Ltd., Shamrock Industries Ltd, Dwayne Hixon, and Meredith Williams.

The reigning Miss Montserrat is Vanice Tuitt. She will crown the new queen on Saturday, December 28, 2019, Carnival City, 8PM.

